Lacoste Taps Pelagia Kolotouros as Creative Design Director

PARIS – Pelagia Kolotouros is Lacoste’s new creative design director, the French label revealed Monday.

An expert at high-profile collaborations, Kolotouros hails from Adidas, where she was in charge of developing the textile, footwear, women’s and men’s collections for collaborations such as Ivy Park and Pharrell Williams.

Her appointment comes as the brand is moving toward a new artistic approach based on collaborations, both within its creative studio but also with “creative communities and collectives engaged with Lacoste,” the brand said in a statement about Kolotouros’ arrival.

Commenting on the appointment of the new creative head, Lacoste deputy chief executive officer Catherine Spindler stated that Kolotouros’ arrival comes “at a time of renewed artistic approach aimed at pushing the brand’s creativity and desirability even further,” lauding the designer’s track record with collaborations.

A Parsons School of Design graduate, Kolotouros cut her teeth at Theory and Calvin Klein, where she was design director of its men’s line until 2014.

After that, she took part in the artistic direction of Yeezy, especially around its Adidas collaboration, before becoming global creative director of outerwear specialist The North Face, where she oversaw its city, streetwear, youthwear, women’s and men’s collections in 2017.

Lacoste will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023 and has recently signed a 15-year worldwide licensing agreement with Interparfums SA for the launch of a new perfume line in 2024, after wrapping up its existing relationship with Coty.

Lacoste parted ways with its previous artistic director, Louise Trotter, in January, after a four-year tenure that had seen the brand initiate a shift toward womenswear.

At the opening of the Lacoste Arena flagship store in Paris last May, Thierry Guibert, CEO of the French brand and its Swiss parent company MF Brands Group, said one of the focuses of Lacoste would be growing its womenswear business to a 25 to 30 percent share, up from 17 percent at the time.

The executive had also insisted on collaborations, which “have given [Lacoste] visibility among younger generations,” as a success factor for the brand, which aims for high double-digit growth in coming years with a target of 4 billion euros in revenue within the next five years.