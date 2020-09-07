Lanvin has tapped Arnaud Bazin as its new deputy general manager, WWD has learned.

The fashion house confirmed his arrival and said Bazin would work with Grace Zhao, its new deputy general manager for the Asia-Pacific businesses.

“Together, Mr. Bazin and Ms. Zhao will oversee the overall strategy for the brand and its implementation globally,” Lanvin said.

Bazin was most recently senior vice president of collection merchandising at Versace, and has been in that role, a new one, a little over a year.

Zhao joined Lanvin last November from Dolce & Gabbana, where she was senior vice president, Asia-Pacific.

“I am very glad that Arnaud has joined us and we will continue to drive the development of the company as a team,” said Joann Cheng, chairman of Lanvin.

“We have seen significant growth in Asia-Pacific since Grace joined and we believe it is the second engine for us to display the growth trajectory globally,” she added.

Zhao, who will be based in Shanghai for Lanvin, has also worked at Louis Vuitton, Celine and Burberry in marketing, digital and operations.

Based at Lanvin’s Paris headquarters, Bazin joins with more than 25 years of experience in luxury fashion.

Before Versace, he was managing director of leather goods, accessories and shoes at Christian Dior Couture for six years.

A discreet, driven executive, Bazin had joined Dior from Chanel, where he held a variety of positions in leather goods marketing and product development, ultimately rising to merchandising director at Chanel fashion.

He has also worked at Hermès, Procter & Gamble and Cassina. At Dior, he managed the creation, product development, merchandising and product strategies for leather goods, accessories and shoes.

Those skills should serve him well at Lanvin, currently in a turnaround phase after an ownership change, and several years of upheaval in the design studio.

“I am thrilled to join this entrepreneurial adventure. Lanvin is one of the jewels of French fashion patrimony, and is now writing a new chapter of its history under the creative vision of Bruno Sialelli,” Bazin said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “I deeply believe in Lanvin’s strengths and potential and I am happy to lead its development.”

The ceo seat has been vacant at the Paris fashion house since March, when Jean-Philippe Hecquet stepped down after 18 months on the job. In the interim, Cheng took up the management reins.

Fosun Fashion Group became majority shareholder of Lanvin in 2018, and has said it is “strongly committed to reaffirming the brand’s position as one of the industry’s most iconic fashion houses.”

Despite largely positive reviews for collections by Sialelli, the house is battling to contain the impact of the coronavirus on its wholesale business.

The house has struggled to find firm footing since dismissing creative director Alber Elbaz in October 2015. Elbaz catapulted the brand’s notoriety during his 14-year tenure. Bouchra Jarrar, his successor after a season under the studio helmed by Chemena Kamali and Lucio Finale, parted ways with the house after 16 months amid dwindling sales. Olivier Lapidus got the chop after a run of only two seasons, during which his collections received mixed reviews.

Bazin is a graduate of the ESCP business school in Paris, with an MBA from Drexel University.