The U.K. government is heavily criticized for not taking stricter lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and a growing movement of workers and students is building up online - under the hashtag #Covid19Walkout - and encouraging each other to take matters to their own hands and stay at home. Yet Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still sticking to his ground and resisting a full lockdown. During his first daily update to the country, he adviced a new series of measures to the British public including avoiding social gatherings in pubs, cinemas, theatres and restaurants. Entire households are also encouraged to self isolate for 14 days, if any one member of the household shows flu symptoms. When challenged about his choice to only offer voluntary measures instead of stricter restrictions, Johnson said: "Most people would accept that we're a mature and liberal democracy where people understand the advice being given." 📸 @shutterstock