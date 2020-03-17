Fashion and Wall Street have entered dangerous territory.
Trading was halted shortly after markets opened and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,820.41 points, or 7.9 percent, to 21,365.21 — pushing the market even further into bear territory.
The decline is an about-face from Friday, when a national emergency was declared by President Trump, unlocking $50 billion in funds and reassuring investors.
But over the weekend it became clear that the fallout from the coronavirus was only just starting in the U.S., not ending.
