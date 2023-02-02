×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bustle Digital Group Shutters Gawker

Beauty

Miley Cyrus Invests in Isabel Vita’s Dolce Glow — Her Tan in ‘Flowers’

Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Creative Director Departs Jeweler

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

David Chan, Lanvin Group's executive president, will serve as interim chief financial officer while the company looks for a replacement.

Shang Koo
Shang Koo Chinaaccelerator.com

SHANGHAI — Lanvin Group said that its chief financial officer Shang Koo had informed the board of his decision to resign on Tuesday.

David Chan, Lanvin Group’s executive president, will serve as interim chief financial officer while the company looks for a replacement, according to a recent SEC filing.

Chan will retain his position as executive president of Lanvin Group, overseeing the group’s merger and acquisition strategy, brand operation and other responsibilities.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Shang for his contribution to Lanvin Group, particularly during the group’s listing process,” said Joann Cheng, chairman and chief executive officer of Lanvin Group. “We wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Related Galleries

Koo joined the Chinese-owned luxury group in October 2021 after serving as chief financial officer at 17live Inc., Japan’s largest livestreaming platform and Jiayuan.com, a Nasdaq-listed Chinese online dating platform.

Koo launched his career at the investment research platform Pacific Epoch. He later worked as an equity research analyst at Oppenheimer &Co. and Piper Jaffray.

Lanvin Group, the owner of Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits and Caruso, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last December.

The company’s market debut was off to a tough start. On the first trading day, Lanvin Group’s stock price shot up to $22.81 before dropping to a $4.63 low, then closing at $7.37. Lanvin Group, under the ticker “LANV,” was trading at $6.21 at the time of publication.

Lanvin Group is due to report its unaudited 2022 full-year results on Feb. 17.

“For our first financial announcement as a newly listed company, we look forward to providing an early understanding of last year’s revenues, ahead of the release of our final audited 2022 financial results in April,” said Cheng.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Hot Summer Bags

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lanvin Group CFO Shang Koo Steps Down

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad