LIM College Taps Expert in Entrepreneurship, Fashion for Dean Role

LIM College has named Eda Sanchez-Persampieri as dean of its graduate studies program. Sanchez-Persampieri previously served as director of entrepreneurship programs and the director of the center for entrepreneurship at St. Francis College.

Sanchez-Persampieri was also an assistant professor in the St. Francis College’s department of management and information technology — teaching courses in entrepreneurship, fashion and marketing, among other subjects.

This is not Sanchez-Persampieri’s first time at LIM College.

Between 2015 and 2017, Sanchez-Persampieri taught graduate courses at the college, “including Retail Management, Consumer Behavior and Product Development,” LIM College said in a statement. “She also developed a course on fashion entrepreneurship and served as an academic adviser for master’s degree students.” As dean of graduate studies, Sanchez-Persampieri will be responsible “for all aspects of graduate-level education at LIM College, including hiring and mentoring faculty, developing curricula, creating new programs and overseeing student advising,” the college said in a statement.

Eda Sanchez-Persampieri

LIM College president Elizabeth S. Marcuse said the appointment of Sanchez-Persampieri “is an important step in the strategic plan to advance graduate-level education at LIM College. As an accomplished educator and entrepreneurial innovator, Dean Sanchez-Persampieri will spearhead the development of new partnerships within the fashion and lifestyle industry, design a graduate enrollment plan, and help us tell the compelling story of how a LIM College graduate education helps students achieve their dream careers.”

Sanchez-Persampieri’s experience spans nearly two decades in the fashion and lifestyle industry, having held “director positions and being a member of the brand launch teams for Sean John, Daisy Fuentes, and Flint & Tinder,” the college said, adding that she has also served as a senior production manager for retailer County Seat “and worked as a retail and apparel small business development consultant, consulting on the launch of more than 50 small businesses since 2005.”

Sanchez-Persampieri has also penned multiple published articles and case studies on entrepreneurship education. She is a member of the Academy of Management, the Eastern Academy of Management, the International Council for Small Business, the American Marketing Association, and the Society of Human Resources Professionals.

Sanchez-Persampieri holds a master of business administration degree and a master of science degree in organizational management from St. Joseph’s University, and a bachelor of science degree in marketing and merchandising from the Fashion Institute of Technology. The college said Sanchez-Persampieri is completing a doctoral program in organizational management at Johnson & Wales University and will defend her dissertation this spring.

LIM College, located in New York City, offers a master of professional studies degree programs in fashion marketing, fashion merchandising and retail management, global fashion supply chain management, the business of fashion and the business of cannabis, as well as a master of science degree program in consumer analytics.