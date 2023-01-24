×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

LIM College Taps Expert in Entrepreneurship, Fashion for Dean Role

Eda Sanchez-Persampieri has been named dean of LIM College's graduate studies program.

LIM College
LIM College was founded in 1939. Courtesy image.

LIM College has named Eda Sanchez-Persampieri as dean of its graduate studies program. Sanchez-Persampieri previously served as director of entrepreneurship programs and the director of the center for entrepreneurship at St. Francis College.

Sanchez-Persampieri was also an assistant professor in the St. Francis College’s department of management and information technology — teaching courses in entrepreneurship, fashion and marketing, among other subjects.

This is not Sanchez-Persampieri’s first time at LIM College.

Between 2015 and 2017, Sanchez-Persampieri taught graduate courses at the college, “including Retail Management, Consumer Behavior and Product Development,” LIM College said in a statement. “She also developed a course on fashion entrepreneurship and served as an academic adviser for master’s degree students.” As dean of graduate studies, Sanchez-Persampieri will be responsible “for all aspects of graduate-level education at LIM College, including hiring and mentoring faculty, developing curricula, creating new programs and overseeing student advising,” the college said in a statement.

Related Galleries

Eda Sanchez-Persampieri

LIM College president Elizabeth S. Marcuse said the appointment of Sanchez-Persampieri “is an important step in the strategic plan to advance graduate-level education at LIM College. As an accomplished educator and entrepreneurial innovator, Dean Sanchez-Persampieri will spearhead the development of new partnerships within the fashion and lifestyle industry, design a graduate enrollment plan, and help us tell the compelling story of how a LIM College graduate education helps students achieve their dream careers.”

Sanchez-Persampieri’s experience spans nearly two decades in the fashion and lifestyle industry, having held “director positions and being a member of the brand launch teams for Sean John, Daisy Fuentes, and Flint & Tinder,” the college said, adding that she has also served as a senior production manager for retailer County Seat “and worked as a retail and apparel small business development consultant, consulting on the launch of more than 50 small businesses since 2005.”

Sanchez-Persampieri has also penned multiple published articles and case studies on entrepreneurship education. She is a member of the Academy of Management, the Eastern Academy of Management, the International Council for Small Business, the American Marketing Association, and the Society of Human Resources Professionals.

Sanchez-Persampieri holds a master of business administration degree and a master of science degree in organizational management from St. Joseph’s University, and a bachelor of science degree in marketing and merchandising from the Fashion Institute of Technology. The college said Sanchez-Persampieri is completing a doctoral program in organizational management at Johnson & Wales University and will defend her dissertation this spring.

LIM College, located in New York City, offers a master of professional studies degree programs in fashion marketing, fashion merchandising and retail management, global fashion supply chain management, the business of fashion and the business of cannabis, as well as a master of science degree program in consumer analytics.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Hot Summer Bags

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

LIM College Names Dean of Graduate Studies

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad