Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as GM Signaling a New Brand Development

Durante's arrival from a publicly listed company such as Moncler may signal a renewed interest in this development for Liu Jo, as its owner Marco Marchi spoke of a potential IPO for the brand before the pandemic.

Liu Jo
Paola Durante courtesy of Liu Jo

MILAN – Could an IPO be in the cards for Liu Jo once again?

EIH Eccellenze Italiane is strengthening its managerial structure, and Liu Jo, the fashion brand controlled by the Italian group, has hired Paola Durante as general manager. This is a new position for Liu Jo, which signals a consolidation of the business and a strengthening of the brand.

Durante is a well-respected figure in the industry and joins Liu Jo from Moncler SpA, where she held the position of director of investor relations and strategic planning after a long stint at BofA Merrill Lynch, serving as managing director.

“We have concretely thought of the future of Liu Jo and the additional steps we want to take,” said Marco Marchi, founder of EIH. “Hence the decision to open up to a new professional figure for our company, who will be able to bring new life and energy to a successful business model.”

Related Galleries

Touting Durante’s expertise, Marchi said “our team is strengthened with the arrival of a high-profile professional who will bring added value and vision to the future of Liu Jo.”

The Eccellenze Italiane conglomerate aims to boost the visibility and business of Italian small and medium-sized companies on the global scene and in 2019, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marchi said the final goal for Eccellenze Italiane was an IPO. Marchi planned a listing of the Liu Jo company in 2018, a project that the entrepreneur has said was postponed because of unfavorable market conditions.

Durante’s arrival from a publicly listed company such as Moncler may signal a renewed interest in an IPO for Liu Jo, which closed 2021 with sales of more than 400 million euros. To be sure, in a statement, the company hinted at “a new growth path that will allow to expand and further consolidate its presence at a national and international level.”

Liu Jo SpA was founded in 1995 in Carpi, outside Modena, a storied knitwear hub in the Emilia Romagna region, and the brand spans ready- to-wear, bags, shoes and accessories, in addition to jewelry, furniture, fragrances and eyewear licenses.

Liu Jo products are available in 48 countries through some 510 stores and 6,200 multibrand points of sale.

Marchi launched the Eccellenze Italiane project and in November 2019 acquired the Gruppo Blufin and its brands Blumarine, Blugirl, Anna Molinari and Be Blumarine from the founding Tarabini family. In the first phase of the relaunch of the company, also based in Carpi, Marchi put the focus on Blumarine, hiring a new creative director, Nicola Brognano, who succeeded Anna Molinari, and reorganized its distribution.

The deal followed an acquisition by Eccellenze Italiane in the fall of 2019 of a 15 percent stake in Italian retailer Coin SpA, which operates 40 flagships in Italy and 100 stores under the Coincasa banner in the country and abroad.

 

 

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Hot Summer Bags

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Liu Jo Hires Paola Durante as

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad