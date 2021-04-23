LONDON – JAB, Coty Inc.’s largest shareholder, said Friday it has hired the top digital marketing executive Lubomira Rochet, who was most recently chief digital officer at L’Oreal and a member of the company’s executive committee.

Her appointment at JAB is effective June 1 and she will be based in London. JAB described Rochet as a “recognized digital leader and business transformer, with extensive global experience across multiple industries.”

At L’Oreal, Rochet led the beauty giant’s marketing and commercial pivot to a digital-first company, scaling e-commerce to 27 percent of the group’s revenue with more than 45 percent average yearly growth during her tenure. She also accelerated direct-to-consumer engagement and digital marketing.

As reported, she was recognized as the 2019 Global Marketer of the Year by the World Federation of Advertisers.

JAB said that Rochet “will build on her successful track record of large-scale global business transformations to drive growth and digital leadership in JAB’s portfolio companies.” She will join the boards of several JAB portfolio companies, including food retail, pet care, and luxury. Although JAB sold off the bulk of its luxury holdings, it remains a shareholder in Bally.

Rochet will also bring her deep knowledge of the Western and Asian tech, digital and innovation ecosystems and understanding of the evolving consumer aspirations to develop new growth platforms in consumer and consumer tech businesses for JAB.

The company clarified that she will not sit on the board of Coty, nor deal with any matters related to Coty.

Olivier Goudet, managing partner and chief executive officer of JAB, said the company was “very excited to welcome Lubomira as a partner at JAB. Her experience and vision will be fundamental to the path forward as she enriches our institutional perspectives and capabilities in the digitalization of our world, a megatrend that is fundamental to understand in order to capture long-term growth and value creation for many years to come.”

JAB Holding Company invests in consumer-focused industries and is the largest shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper, and has controlling stakes in JDE Peet’s, the largest pure-play fast-moving consumer goods coffee company in the world.

Its portfolio also includes Krispy Kreme Doughnut, Pret A Manger, Espresso House, and Bally.