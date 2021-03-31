Berns Communications Group has appointed veteran marketing and communications executive Lori Rhodes as global director, effective April 9.

Rhodes has been living and working in Dubai since 2015, where she will continue to be based.

“The pandemic-accelerated consumer shift toward e-commerce has prompted many brands in the U.S. and elsewhere to seek new avenues of growth by expanding internationally,” said Stacy Berns, president of BCG. “As brands navigate a hyperconnected global community, it’s imperative that we offer our clients deeper international market knowledge. Lori’s expertise in brand development, digital content creation and retail marketing and communications will be invaluable to us as we expand our international footprint. Lori will serve as our anchor in the Middle East to support our many clients in Europe.”

BCG’s current client roster includes Alibaba, Chargeurs, eShopWorld, Klarna and Wefox.

“Retail is borderless today and the industry has repositioned itself for a post-COVID-19 world that’s more digitally driven, customer-centric and both globally and sustainably oriented,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes was most recently principal, head of luxury and retail, for Red Letter MENA/OneCMG where she led marketing and brand activations for The Dubai Mall, The Galleria in Abu Dhabi and several emerging brands in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Previously, she led retail marketing for Al Tayer Group. Earlier, she was partner and managing director at Lividini & Co. and earlier, vice president of media relations and special events, at Saks Fifth Avenue. She began her retail public relations career at Cartier.

Rhodes is cofounder of Anqa, a holistic wellness and beauty app under development.