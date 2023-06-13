Loro Piana Names Giuseppe Sperandio Image, Communication Director

MILAN — Loro Piana has named Giuseppe Sperandio image and communication director, reporting to chief executive officer Damien Bertrand.

Sperandio joins the Italian luxury brand from Dior, where he arrived in 2018 as worldwide press, events and celebrities director for menswear. He was then appointed international press and PR director and corporate communication for the womenswear, Baby Dior and Dior Maison collections.

He has built his career at the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton group, which also controls Loro Piana, as he first joined the French conglomerate in 2005 as press product manager for Louis Vuitton Italy. There, he held roles of increasing responsibility, first coordinating press, events and celebrities, and then as South Europe zone press director. In 2013, he moved to Fendi, holding the position of worldwide press director.

At Loro Piana, Sperandio will be responsible for consolidating and further promoting the brand’s image in sync with its overall strategy. He will also coordinate and align the communication and visual merchandising functions, collaborating also with the regional teams.

Bertrand told WWD in March that he was set on changing the image of the brand’s communication, evolving its advertising, “to make the representation of the image more modern but at the same time also more varied.” He has been emphasizing the brand’s craftsmanship, use of precious fabrics and “obsession for quality, which is sustainable.”