Loro Piana Names New CEO

Damien Bertrand is moving over from Christian Dior Couture, where he is managing director.

Loro Piana CEO Damien Bertrand
Damien Bertrand. Charlotte Jolly de Rosnay

Damien Bertrand has been named chief executive officer of Loro Piana, effective Nov. 15, WWD has learned.

A rising talent within LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Bertrand is currently managing director at Christian Dior Couture in Paris, collaborating closely with creative and management teams across its women’s, men’s and children’s wear businesses.

Bertrand succeeds Fabio d’Angelantonio, who is leaving Loro Piana after five years at the management helm.

According to an internal announcement seen by WWD, Bertrand is to “lead a new phase of evolution at Loro Piana and the development of new product categories,” while ensuring the maison stays true to its “extraordinary fabrics and understated elegance.”

In recent years, d’Angelantonio has steered the Italian brand in a younger direction, recently asking Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment fame to design a capsule collection for Loro Piana, a first for the brand.

Toni Belloni, group managing director at LVMH, said Bertrand has “shown the ability to deliver great results through his sense of product excellence, daring ideas and commitment to brand desirability.

“He is a well-rounded leader, able to get the best from people, while maintaining a strong team spirit,” Belloni added.

Antoine Arnault, chairman of Loro Piana, thanked d’Angelantonio for “steering the transformation of Loro Piana from a family business to an LVMH maison, with great respect for its heritage and passion.”

Arnault also credited him for “leading performance improvement and the modernization of key functions and products.”

LVMH acquired an 80 percent stake in Loro Piana for 2 billion euros in 2013.

Bertrand joined Dior in 2016 from L’Oréal group, where he held successive roles for over eighteen years, including chief executive officer of L’Oréal U.K.; president of Maybelline New York, and ceo of L’Oréal Brazil.

A graduate of elite French school HEC, he began his career at LVMH in 1998 as Guerlain’s marketing director for Australia.

LVMH has a strong track record of grooming executives from within, particularly at star brands Dior and Louis Vuitton.

