PARIS – Louis Vuitton has announced a management reshuffle following the appointment of one of its senior executives, Anthony Ledru, as chief executive officer of Tiffany & Co.

In keeping with its preference for promoting internal talents, the French luxury house has appointed David Ponzo to succeed Ledru as executive vice president, commercial activities, overseeing Vuitton’s network of 460 physical stores and e-commerce, with responsibility for everything from store planning and architecture to client relations.

Ponzo joined Vuitton in 2016 as zone president, Japan, after a prior career at Swatch Group. Nicolas Villeger succeeds him as head of Vuitton’s Japanese operations, marking his return to the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton fold. Villeger worked for the luxury conglomerate’s travel retail division DFS from 2017 until January 2020, and had since then focused on his personal advisory firm.

Ponzo’s appointment was effective on Jan. 7, when LVMH announced the new leadership at Tiffany after a drawn-out acquisition process.

In addition to Ledru, it named Michael Burke, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, as chairman of the Tiffany board of directors, and Alexandre Arnault, CEO of Rimowa since 2017 and the second eldest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, as executive vice president, product and communications.

In an internal announcement seen by WWD, Vuitton praised Ponzo’s track record. “For the past five years David has successfully led a Japanese management team that has been synonymous with excellence including the opening of unique stores such as Maison Osaka Midosuji last year,” it said.

Villeger, meanwhile, has worked in Japan and Asia for 24 years, building expertise in retail operations and customer experience at brands including Tesla, Coach, Longchamp, Estée Lauder and Shiseido.

