Louis Vuitton Taps Youssef Marquis as Fashion Communications Director

NEW YEAR, NEW LOUIS: Louis Vuitton has tapped Youssef Marquis as its new fashion communication director, effective Jan. 3.

Marquis will be based in Paris and report directly to Stefano Cantino, the luxury house’s senior vice president of communication and events.

A graduate of the École des Hautes Études en Sciences de l’Information et de la Communication (CELSA), a French communication and journalism school that is part of the Sorbonne university, Marquis joins Vuitton after a 13-year tenure at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned French house Givenchy, where he held the position of worldwide communications director for seven years.

His duties will include defining the press strategy, growing the house’s relationships with international celebrities and influencers, and overseeing all fashion events. He will take up responsibilities previously handled by Benjamin Cercio, who was international director of press influence and entertainment relations. Cercio exited Louis Vuitton in early November to pursue new opportunities, which could not be immediately learned.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Louis Vuitton Presents New Objets Nomades Pieces in Miami

Bernard Arnault’s Youngest Son Is Working at Louis Vuitton

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami