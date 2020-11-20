Lululemon Athletica has a new chief financial officer.

Effective Nov. 23, Meghan Frank will be the first female to hold the post at the Canadian athletic apparel and accessories firm.

“Meghan has a unique and comprehensive understanding of retail gained through her experience across finance and merchandise planning,” Calvin McDonald, chief executive officer of Lululemon, said in a statement. “Earlier this year, when we started to navigate the COVID-19 environment, Meghan confidently took on more responsibility within the company and demonstrated agility, business acumen, and natural leadership skills. I’m thrilled to be working closely with her in her new role and benefiting from her strategic insights.”

Frank’s 20 years in the retail industry includes senior-level leadership roles at J. Crew and Ross Stores. She joined Lululemon in 2016 as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis. In her latest post as cfo, Frank will be responsible for the finance, tax, treasury, investor relations, asset protection, facilities, operations excellence and strategy functions within the company.

“I’m honored to be taking on this role and working alongside an incredibly talented leadership team,” Frank said. “We continue to see many opportunities ahead for Lululemon and I’m excited to be part of the journey as we further build on our momentum and work to deliver on our strategic growth priorities.”

Frank’s promotion to cfo follows a string of senior-level hires at Lululemon. On Thursday, the company revealed the addition of Kourtney Gibson, president of U.S.-based investment banking firm Loop Capital Markets, to the board of directors.

In October, the retailer tapped André Maestrini from Adidas to serve as executive vice president international, along with Abercrombie & Fitch alum Stacia Jones, who took on the role of vice president, global head of inclusion, diversity, equity and action, or IDEA.