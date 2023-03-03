Lululemon, Ralph Lauren Corp. Among AAFA’s New Board

The American Apparel and Footwear Association revealed the renewal of its board, and 16 new and reelected board members at its executive summit held in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

New board leadership for AAFA’s 2023 to 2024 term includes: Lululemon’s chief supply chain officer Ted Dagnese, as chair; BBC International’s vice president of operations Josue Solano, as vice chair; Ralph Lauren Corp.’s chief product and sustainability officer Halide Alagoz, as secretary; Goldbug’s president and chief executive officer Katherine Gold, as treasurer, and Patagonia’s head of supply chain Todd Soller (who was previously appointed on March 1).

“I am honored to step into the role of chair of the board of directors at a time of ever-greater transparency, accountability and inspiring industry leadership,” Dagnese said in a statement.

Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA, said, “I am incredibly grateful for the leadership of this group, as we align and act in the spirit of sustainable and responsible growth. Ted’s experience and breadth of knowledge across AAFA’s core pillars will be a phenomenal asset.”

Newly elected board members include Carhartt Inc. sourcing executive Danilo Amoretty; Luen Thai USA’s chief operating officer Lydia Ke, and PVH Corp.’s chief supply chain officer David Savman. Under Armour, Li & Fung, Carters, Marc Fisher Footwear and Hanesbrands (to name a few) are among the reelected brand representation.

Concluding Thursday, AAFA’s executive summit saw speakers such as Jenna Johnson, president at Patagonia Inc. and Sean Cady, vice president, global sustainability, responsibility and trade at VF Corp. Other notable happenings included the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Tom Glaser following multiple decades in the industry and key roles at PVH Corp., VF Corp. and most recently Tapestry Inc.