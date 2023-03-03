×
Lululemon, Ralph Lauren Corp. Among AAFA’s New Board

The American Apparel and Footwear Association revealed 16 new and reelected board members at its executive summit in Washington, D.C.

Lululemon store
A Lululemon store in Hong Kong. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The American Apparel and Footwear Association revealed the renewal of its board, and 16 new and reelected board members at its executive summit held in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

New board leadership for AAFA’s 2023 to 2024 term includes: Lululemon’s chief supply chain officer Ted Dagnese, as chair; BBC International’s vice president of operations Josue Solano, as vice chair; Ralph Lauren Corp.’s chief product and sustainability officer Halide Alagoz, as secretary; Goldbug’s president and chief executive officer Katherine Gold, as treasurer, and Patagonia’s head of supply chain Todd Soller (who was previously appointed on March 1).

“I am honored to step into the role of chair of the board of directors at a time of ever-greater transparency, accountability and inspiring industry leadership,” Dagnese said in a statement.

Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA, said, “I am incredibly grateful for the leadership of this group, as we align and act in the spirit of sustainable and responsible growth. Ted’s experience and breadth of knowledge across AAFA’s core pillars will be a phenomenal asset.”

Newly elected board members include Carhartt Inc. sourcing executive Danilo Amoretty; Luen Thai USA’s chief operating officer Lydia Ke, and PVH Corp.’s chief supply chain officer David Savman. Under Armour, Li & Fung, Carters, Marc Fisher Footwear and Hanesbrands (to name a few) are among the reelected brand representation.

Concluding Thursday, AAFA’s executive summit saw speakers such as Jenna Johnson, president at Patagonia Inc. and Sean Cady, vice president, global sustainability, responsibility and trade at VF Corp. Other notable happenings included the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Tom Glaser following multiple decades in the industry and key roles at PVH Corp., VF Corp. and most recently Tapestry Inc.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

