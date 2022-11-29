×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

The French luxury giant mounted a zingy variety show to promote various "métiers d’excellence."

LVMH executives pose with virtuoso craftspeople, and students at an event in Paris on Tuesday.
LVMH executives pose with virtuoso craftspeople, and students at an event in Paris on Tuesday. Courtesy of LVMH

Four dozen young people, dressed all in black with their sleeves pushed up, filed onto a Paris stage and did what millions do daily on TikTok: flail their forearms in unison.

Yet this gathering was to convince people that being an influencer is not really a “métiers d’excellence,” but making wine barrels, jewelry, handbags or makeup formulations is.

About 1,100 people assembled in the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris on Tuesday afternoon to spotlight efforts by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to attract future generations to careers in creative, craftsmanship and client-experience fields.

Related Galleries

The French luxury giant roped in its top brass, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, retired basketball star Tony Parker, street-dance guru Sadeck Waff and a host of in-house artisans to shore up interest in jobs vital to the booming luxury sector.

LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault, who famously tours department stores, boutiques and workshops in his spare time, appeared in a brief video address to share his enthusiasm for the merch, and the skilled people who realize them.

“Regardless of our role with the group, it is essential to always maintain this contact with our products and with all those that contribute to them,” he said. “Long-term desirability counts more than anything else” and artisans “give these products that intangible touch of soul that so many envy.”

His message to younger generations? “In a few years, you will become custodians of unique know-how, so that 50 years from now, people will continue to revel in tasting Dom Pérignon Champagne, or in wearing a Dior dress, Chaumet jewelry or a Louis Vuitton handbag.”

French luxury goods association Comité Colbert estimates that brands will need 20,000 more skilled craftspeople in France to meet demand, representing a major challenge for the industry.

LVMH said it expects to hire 3,000 people in these areas by the end of 2024.

“A war for talent” is how Chantal Gaemperle, executive vice president of human resources and synergies at LVMH, characterized the situation on Tuesday.

“It’s our number-one challenge, and our number-one opportunity,” she said in an interview after the two-hour variety show, which concluded with a giant group photo that had LVMH group managing director Toni Belloni kneeling alongside young athletes from Parker’s Adéquat Academy in Lyon, France, which provides them education and training, and help finding jobs.

Videos were screened showing young people dazzled after visiting luxury department store Le Bon Marché, or the workrooms of couture house Dior.

“We are very lucky to have such an ecosystem of wonderful brands that excite and attract interest and admiration,” Gaemperle allowed. “But I would say that’s not enough.…What people will be looking for is the right culture, the right values, the possibility to learn and the possibility to have an impact.”

LVMH, parent of brands including Givenchy, Tiffany, Hublot and Sephora, has stepped up its recruitment drive by staging large-scale events across France and in Italy, too. On Tuesday, 63 of the group’s “virtuosos” were recognized on stage and handed a gold and diamond badge crafted in Chaumet’s Place Vendôme ateliers.

Gaemperle noted that its first job is exalting jobs involving artisanal craftsmanship, creative and retail skills. It has identified 280 specialty metiérs across its 75 brands in fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, hospitality and specialty retailing.

Yet only 8 percent of young people today opt for artisanship as a career, partly because of a lack of awareness, according to Gaemperle.

Among its arsenal of initiatives is an outreach program targeting middle-school children and inspiring them to consider vocational training; a roving “orientation” tour offering training and jobs, and an in-house institute that welcomed 450 apprentices in seven countries this year. In total, the French group counts 36 schools within LVMH maisons to burnish employee skills.

LVMH established its Institut des Métiers d’Excellence work/study program in 2014. It plans to launch an Italian Craft Prize next year.

For Anderson’s segment, stage hands wheeled out four looks from Loewe’s spring 2023 runway show, including a flaring floral-print T-shirt made of iron. A video montage showed workers grinding, hammering, welding and spray-painting the unusual garment.

“It’s about pushing things. How do you find newness in craft?” the designer told the crowd, regaling them with tales of his trips to Japan to discover master basket weavers, how his grandfather’s ceramics collection sparked his curiosity about how things are made, and how his pannier dresses for spring were actually based on the shape of a man’s jacket draped over the hips.

He told the crowd he first considered becoming an actor but then “fell into” fashion, starting off doing windows and theater costumes before launching his JW Anderson brand.

His advice for aspiring fashion designers: “You have to roll with the punches. It’s like a marathon,” he related. “And I always say that you should never compromise.”

Gaemperle described an urgent need to “plant the seeds today” in order to attract more people to specialized vocations. “It takes seven years to develop the skills in order to become a jewelry-maker, for example,” she said. “It means we need to act today to fill the needs that exist, and that will be urgent in five year’s time.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Hot Summer Bags

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

LVMH Celebrated Its Virtuoso Artisans — and Hopes to Recruit More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad