Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Fashion

Highlights from a Special Edition of Milan Design Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Welcome to New York Fashion Week, the Same but Different

LVMH Executives Resign From Carrefour Board

Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire have resigned from the board following LVMH chief Bernard Arnault’s decision to sell his stake in the French retailer.

Alexandre Arnault
Alexandre Arnault Emmanuel Fradin/WWD

PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executives Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire have resigned from the board of Carrefour, following French billionaire Bernard Arnault’s decision to sell his stake in the French retailer, Carrefour said on Tuesday.

Alexandre Arnault, the second-eldest son of the LVMH chairman and chief executive officer, had joined the board in 2019. He has since been appointed as executive vice president of products and communications at U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co.

Bazire is a member of LVMH’s executive committee, in charge of development and acquisitions. His mandate as an independent board member of Carrefour was renewed earlier this year for three years, despite opposition from some shareholders and union representatives over his jail sentence in the Karachi Affair, which he is appealing.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Carrefour board co-opted Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of communications firm Publicis Groupe, as an independent member for the remainder of Bazire’s term. The decision will be submitted for ratification at the next Carrefour shareholders’ meeting.

“I would like to warmly thank Alexandre Arnault and Nicolas Bazire for their active contribution to the work of the board and for their essential contribution to the transformation of the group,” Carrefour chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

“I am delighted by the addition to the board of Arthur Sadoun, whose international profile, experience in business transformation and digital expertise will be valuable assets to accelerate the execution of our strategic plan,” he added.

SEE ALSO:

Birkenstock Adds Alexandre Arnault to Board: Sources

Carrefour Extends Blockchain to Textiles

Carrefour Shares Jump on Talk of Tie-up With Circle K Owner

 

 

 

 

 

 

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

LVMH Executives Quit Carrefour Board After

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad