PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton plans to fund hotel stays for women who are victims of domestic violence in France, responding to a government call on the private sector to back efforts to reduce violence against women.

“The support of LVMH will allow us to bring a very concrete and immediate solution to dangerous situations,” said Élisabeth Moreno, the country’s minister delegate for gender equality, diversity and equal opportunities, in a joint statement.

“It is fundamental that the fight against violence against women be carried by all actors in society,” she added.

The United Nations, which has declared Nov. 25 the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, has flagged an upsurge in domestic violence during the coronavirus crisis lockdowns. The “Shadow Pandemic” is overwhelming domestic violence shelters and helplines.

LVMH is donating funds to the Fondation des Femmes to finance 1,000 nights in a hotel to women and children in urgent need of shelter.

“Equality for women and men is one of the axes of LVMH’s human resources policy,” said LVMH human resources director Chantal Gaemperle. The executive noted the group’s so-called EllesVMH network, which was set up over a decade ago, supports the career development of women.

“The development of equality is a daily fight, covering social aspects as much as the promotion of careers. While our group has shown its long term commitment, it is also capable of taking action when urgent situations arise,” Gaemperle added.

“When it comes to urgent matters, like protecting women and their children — an absolute priority, in my mind, we must provide support,” added Antoine Arnault, head of image and environment for the group.

Seventy-three percent of LVMH’s 163,000 employees are women, and the group has set specific targets to increase the proportion of women holding management positions.

European luxury groups have been active throughout the COVID-19 crisis, producing masks and sanitary gel and donating funds to provide health care. The health crisis, along with economic and social upheaval, has prompted consumers to expect brands to show they are responsible corporate citizens.