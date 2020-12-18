Known for grooming well-rounded executives from within, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is expanding the management purview of Andrea Guerra, chief executive officer of its hospitality businesses.

In January, Guerra will also take on oversight of the Fendi and Loro Piana businesses.

His focus remains the division now known as LVMH Hospitality Excellence, while bringing his “leadership experience to other key LVMH businesses,” according to an internal announcement seen by WWD.

Serge Brunschwig, ceo of Fendi, and Fabio d’Angelantonio, ceo of Loro Piana, will now report to Guerra, also a member of LVMH’s executive committee.

“This new scope will give Andrea the opportunity to broaden his understanding of the group business and culture,” Toni Belloni, group managing director of LVMH, said of the appointment, adding that “Fendi and Loro Piana are two fantastic brands with great potential. His leadership will help Serge and Fabio take them to the next level.”

Previously, Brunschwig and d’Angelantonio reported to Belloni.

Antoine Arnault, ceo of Berluti and head of image, communications and environment at LVMH, remains chairman of the board at Loro Piana.

Guerra joined LVMH last March from Italian high-end food emporium Eataly, where he was executive chairman since 2015. Prior to that, he was senior strategic adviser to former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, and before that ceo of eyewear group Luxottica.

LVMH Hospitality Excellence encompasses Hôtels Cheval Blanc and the Belmond Hotels & Luxury Trains.

LVMH’s surprise $2.6 billion acquisition of Belmond last year was aimed at bulking up the group’s hospitality operations globally and position it as much of a leading player in experiential luxury as it is in fashion, leather goods and prestige wines and spirits.

A graduate of the University of Rome, Guerra started his career in 1989 with hotel group Marriott International. He has also worked in a variety of executive roles at Merloni Elettrodomestici, an Italian maker of household appliances now known as Indesit Co.

