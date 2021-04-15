JOB MARKET: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has maintained its lock on being the most attractive employer for French business students.

The French luxury giant, whose market capitalization reached 300 billion euros this week, tops the 2021 ranking conceived by Universum, an employer branding firm based in Stockholm that surveyed more than 50,000 students and asked them to identify their most ideal employers from a provided list of 130 firms.

LVMH has held the number-one spot for 16 years running, and French beauty giant L’Oréal has been in second place since 2018, when it dethroned Google. Breaking into the top-three this year is Chanel, which bumped Google down to fourth place. Apple remains at number five.

Other fashion, retail and beauty firms in the top 100 include Amazon, ranked 17th; Groupe Galeries Lafayette, ranked 22nd; Decathlon, ranked 25th; Printemps, ranked 29th; Kering, 31st; Compagnie Financière Richemont, 51st; Unilever, 52nd: Proctor & Gamble, 59th; Carrefour, 56th, and Veepee, previously Vente-Privée, ranked 76th.

Reflecting the impact of the pandemic, companies in the hospitality and aviation sectors slipped in the 2021 ranking, while supermarkets gained favor.

The top priority for business students in choosing their ideal employer is high earning potential, bumping challenging work to second place in the 2021 study.

Only 22 percent of those surveyed preferred to work for start-ups, with 78 percent of students wishing to get hired by established businesses.

