PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is stepping up its push into experiential luxury by naming Andrea Guerra as chief executive officer of its newly created LVMH Hospitality Excellence division, it said on Friday.

Guerra, formerly ceo of eyewear group Luxottica, will take over on March 16 as head of the entity, which encompasses Hôtels Cheval Blanc and the Belmond Hotels & Luxury Trains. He will be a member of the luxury conglomerate’s executive committee, reporting to LVMH chairman and ceo Bernard Arnault.