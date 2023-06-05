LVMH Names New Head of Belmond Hospitality Division

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has named a new head of its Belmond hospitality division, prized for its fleet of marquee properties in a range of standout destinations, as high-end consumers continue to splurge on travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Ruff, who has been chief operations officer of Belmond since 2018, will take over as chief executive officer on July 1, succeeding Roeland Vos, who had been in the post since 2015 and steered Belmond through its acquisition by LVMH in 2018.

Ruff reports to Stéphane Rinderknech, who is chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence, in addition to the group’s Perfumes and Cosmetics division.

“After working for more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, Dan will bring a wealth of operational, commercial and asset management expertise,” Rinderknech said in an internal memo seen by WWD.

“Since he joined Belmond five years ago, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to lead all properties operations, maneuvering through the shockwaves of the pandemic and the spectacular turnaround since 2021,” he continued. “I have no doubt that he will be a great asset to pursue Belmond’s successful journey and take it to the next level.”

Prior to joining Belmond in 2018, the U.S. native held senior roles at Wyndham Hotel Group and Starwood Hotels & Resorts across operations, asset management, and mergers and acquisitions. He will oversee luxury properties including the Cipriani in Venice and the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the historic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train.

Ruff’s appointment comes days after LVMH conceded defeat for its Cheval Blanc hotel proposal on Rodeo Drive, after Beverly Hills voters rejected the project. Hôtels Cheval Blanc is run as a separate division within LVMH Hospitality Excellence.

Rinderknech paid tribute to Vos, who joined Belmond after an 18-year career at Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

“As a global recognized industry expert, a great negotiator with a true sense of luxury hospitality and unique human values, Roeland has played a crucial role in the smooth integration of Belmond within the LVMH Group, with a clear focus on elevating operational excellence and brand desirability,” he said.