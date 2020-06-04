PARIS— Following a management reshuffle at the top ranks of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s watches and jewelry division, Frédéric Arnault will be named chief executive officer of Tag Heuer, becoming the latest member of the Arnault clan to take charge of a company in the group.

Stéphane Bianchi, Arnault’s superior who has been serving as ceo of Tag Heuer while also overseeing watch labels Zenith and Hublot—each of which have their own ceo’s—will see the addition of jewelry brands Chaumet and Fred to his responsibilities.

Bianchi has “given the watchmaking division a new lease on life, strengthening the fundamental principles of each of the brands and exploring promising new avenues,” in the view of LVMH chairman and ceo Bernard Arnault, who also said in a statement that he expects the executive to apply similar efforts to Chaumet and Fred.

As for his son, Frédéric Arnault, the new appointment affirms the 25-year-old executive’s achievements at Tag Heuer, where he “succeeded in combining innovation, heritage and savoir-faire within this historic brand,” Arnault continued.

The young Arnault joined the watch label in 2017, with a background in mathematics and computer science, starting out as the head of connected technologies before becoming chief strategy and digital officer.

“It fills me with pride to see Frédéric [Arnault] succeed me at the helm of Tag Heuer after the key role he has played with its strategic repositioning,” said Bianchi, citing the executive’s work bolstering the company’s digital focus, while launching a third generation of connected watches at the historic watch label.

Chaumet ceo Jean-Marc Mansvelt and Fred ceo Charles Leung will report to Bianchi. Bulgari ceo Jean-Christophe Babin will continue to report to LVMH managing director Antonio Belloni, as will Bianchi.

“These two appointments demonstrate our full confidence in the growth potential of these brands. I wish them every success going forward,” said Bernard Arnault.

The appointments are effective at the start of July.

The promotions of Bianchi and Arnault come as the luxury sector grapples with disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted the closure of high-end boutiques around the world and brought another key revenue source to a standstill: travelling tourists. The challenging environment has even cast doubt on LMVH’s plans to purchase Tiffany, a deal that would be the largest M&A transaction for the group and further consolidate its position as the global leader in luxury. Sales of high-end watches and jewelry risk lagging other segments of the luxury industry this year, McKinsey said this week.