LVMH Appoints Michael Schriver as Group President for North Asia

The veteran executive has 24 years of experience operating in the region, where business remains hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu, China
Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu, China ZHENG FANG/Courtesy

PARIS — Michael Schriver has been named group president of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in North Asia.

The French luxury conglomerate announced the nomination on LinkedIn, saying that the executive would leverage his 24 years of experience in operating across Asian markets, including key leadership roles at DFS and more recently at Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

“I am delighted of Michael’s nomination. It is a strong signal of our determination to invest in our future in Asia and to enhance collaboration across our organization,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH.

“I have been working with Michael for over 20 years and have been constantly impressed with his understanding of the business at all levels. I will stay in close contact with him in his new role. His expertise, and the knowledge of the group ecosystem and culture will be strong assets for us,” he added.

Schriver takes on the role at a challenging time for the region, where business remains hampered by lockdowns designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. He was president of Louis Vuitton in North Asia since 2014, and prior to that spent 16 years with duty-free retailer DFS, holding roles including chief operating officer.

China’s poor performance dragged down LVMH’s revenues in Asia in the second quarter, which fell 8 percent after a rise of 8 percent in the prior three months. Schriver will be responsible for all the group’s operations in Greater China and South Korea.

“He has lived through the rapid growth and transformation of Asia over the years, and developed an intimate understanding of the consumer, the distribution, and the broader business environment,” LVMH said.  

