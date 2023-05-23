LVMH Appoints New Chief Omnichannel and Data Officer

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has named former Sephora executive Gonzague de Pirey as chief omnichannel and data officer, charged with spearheading the broad adoption of data and artificial intelligence across brands ranging from Louis Vuitton to Guerlain and Tiffany & Co.

Effective June 1, De Pirey will succeed Michael David, who was named chief omnichannel officer in 2021.

De Pirey reports to Antonio Belloni, group managing director of LVMH. His appointment comes as generative artificial intelligence is adopted by a growing number of retailers, and as e-commerce adapts to a volatile environment overshadowed by the cost of living crisis.

A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, the French executive joined LVMH in 2020 as general manager of Sephora Germany, steering the beauty retailer through the pandemic with initiatives that included launching social selling as a new sales channel.

He was subsequently named global senior vice president new ventures at Sephora, initiating new partnerships including a long-term strategic deal with Zalando to create a prestige beauty experience online.

“He has extensive experience in omnichannel business across industries and countries. As the leader of Sephora’s new ventures, he has shown the ability to drive breakthrough initiatives for our customers and business. These assets will be key to accelerate the progress of maisons and regions in leveraging the power of technology and data,” Belloni said in an internal memo shared with WWD.

De Pirey will manage the group centers of competence for omnichannel, data and artificial intelligence, and remote customer service.

He will work closely with Franck Le Moal, LVMH Group IT director; Frédérique Rousseau, LVMH Holding human resources director and other activities; Nelly Mensah, vice president of digital innovation-global head of Web3 and metaverse, and Laetitita Roche-Grenet, open innovation director.

De Pirey will manage a team that includes Olivier Astié, omnichannel and e-commerce director; Anca Marola, chief data officer; Camille Canque, LVMH client services general manager; Lan Luan, senior vice president digital, Asia Pacific, and Larissa Higgins, vice president digital, North America.

“His teams will work with innovation thought leading companies, and with our maisons to offer a more integrated and elevated experience to customers across touchpoints, and to increase the efficiency and responsiveness of the supply chains,” LVMH said.

De Pirey has worked as a senior executive in industries including retail, high performance materials and commodities in France, Russia, China and Germany.