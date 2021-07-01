PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has named Vanessa Moungar chief diversity and inclusion officer, signaling plans to bulk up efforts on such topics.

“Vanessa [Moungar] will bring her extensive experience to take our ambition in this field to the next level, and accelerate our efforts in continuously shaping a more diverse and inclusive culture at LVMH,” said Chantal Gaemperle, executive vice president of human resources and synergies at the luxury group, in a memo about the appointment.

The executive, who reports to Gaemperle, is charged with building a network of diversity and inclusion leaders in different regions as well as coordinating efforts at the group’s various brands. The executive will also oversee the global coordination of work on the issue.

LVMH revealed the appointment of Moungar, which is effective July 1, to staff earlier this week, through an internal online event marking Pride month, called “Voices of Inclusion.” The group filmed Gaemperle discussing issues related to diversity and inclusion in a studio at the Seine Musicale, a concert hall on the Seine River. It also featured a performance by singer Irma Pany.

Moungar, who started her career at AV Consulting, a French accounting firm, has a master’s degree in management from Harvard and a bachelor’s degree from Paris business school Inseec.

View Gallery Related Gallery Pitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men’s Street Style

She is a member of the French Presidential Council for Africa and has worked at the World Economic Forum, where she held roles including global leadership fellow. Moungar also directed work on gender issues at the African Development Bank Group.

Gaemperle has said that the health crisis highlighted the need for “leadership with a caring approach,” describing current times as a “soft-skills leadership era.” LVMH last month revealed it put 30 million euros into a global support fund for employees facing difficulties.

“Diversity and inclusion are at the core of LVMH’s human resources priorities,” said the group.

Firms operating in retail and luxury have sought to show they are doubling up their efforts on social and environmental issues. LVMH created the position of vice president of diversity and inclusion in North America last year, naming Corey Smith to the job.

French luxury group Kering appointed Kalpana Bagamane Denzel chief diversity, inclusion and talent officer in 2019.

See more:

LVMH Creates Employee Support Fund, Starting With 30 Million Euros

LVMH Inc. North America Names Corey Smith VP of Diversity and Inclusion

Kering Appoints Kalpana Bagamane Denzel Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Officer