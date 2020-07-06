PARIS — LVMH Inc. North America, the U.S. arm of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has named Jill Pemberton as its new chief financial officer, effective August 1.

She takes up duties previously handled by Elisabeth Desvignes, senior vice president of finance at LVMH Inc., who will take on a special assignment at LVMH reporting to group cfo Jean-Jacques Guiony on Aug. 1.

Reporting to LVMH Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Anish Melwani, Pemberton joins LVMH from Viacom, where she was senior vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis. Prior to that, she spent several years at Johnson & Johnson, most recently as vice president of finance.

Ashwani called Desvignes “a pillar of the finance community of LVMH for nearly three decades” across various geographies.

“The systems and organizations that she has set up over the years are now the foundations of our entire corporate infrastructure here in North America. Her experience, expertise, and diligence have set high standards for this critical function,” he added.