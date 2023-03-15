×
LVMH Taps Seasoned Finance Executive for Board

The nomination of Wendel CEO Laurent Mignon will be submitted to shareholders at the French group's annual general meeting.

Bernard Arnault
Bernard Arnault Courtesy of LVMH

PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton plans to add a seasoned finance executive to its board.

At its next annual general meeting, due to be held on April 20, the French luxury conglomerate will propose the appointment of Laurent Mignon, group chief executive officer of investment firm Wendel, whose core shareholder is the Wendel family.

In addition, Mignon is vice chairman of the board of global certification firm Bureau Veritas and sits on the board of specialty materials manufacturer Arkema and AROP, the association of the Friends of the Paris Opera. 

He is also a non-voting member of Franco-German financial services group Oddo BHF.

Prior to taking up his post at Wendel in December 2022, Mignon spent more than 12 years at Groupe BPCE, where he was CEO of corporate and investment bank Natixis and chairman of the executive board of Groupe BPCE from May 2018 to December 2022, among other positions.  

After graduating from French business school HEC in 1986 and completing the Stanford Executive Program, Mignon worked for more than 10 years for Banque lndosuez, first in capital markets and then in corporate and investment banking. He has also held positions at Schroders Bank in London; insurance and financial services firm AGF, and Oddo & Cie.

If approved by shareholders, Mignon will be the first new member of the LVMH board since 2018. In addition to Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, the board includes his children, Delphine Arnault and Antoine Arnault, as well as Italian executive Diego Della Valle, among others.

