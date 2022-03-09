LVMH Conscripts Tony Parker to Help Recruit Luxury Apprentices

Retired basketball star Tony Parker was at a gymnasium in the nearby Paris commune of Clichy-sous-Bois Wednesday, helping LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton kick off a recruitment drive in France for hundreds of apprenticeships, internships and jobs in a variety of luxury métiers.

Dubbed “You and Me,” the monthlong tour moves on to Reims, Valence, Orléans and Paris, targeting junior high, high school and university students, as well as “people seeking reskilling opportunities,” according to the French conglomerate, parent of brands including Dior, Kenzo, Moynat, Guerlain, Berluti, Dom Pérignon, Parfums Givenchy and Cheval Blanc.

Chantal Gaemperle, executive vice president of human resources and synergies at LVMH, said the group has a “record” 1,200 positions to fill by April, “making it more important than ever to reach out and engage with our future talents across France.”

A dedicated website for You and Me lists apprenticeships involving makeup formulation, dressmaking and leather goods artisanship through to positions in client advising, styling and the hospitality field.

The annual recruitment campaign is part of the Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, a work/study program put in place by LVMH in 2014 and involving artisanal craftsmanship, creative and retail skills.

Parker, a former NBA player, is also founder of the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy in Lyon, France, which offers athletes education and training, and helps them find jobs. He said “access to excellence, recognition of savoir-faire and passing on skills are all values that inspire me each day.”

Tony Parker Courtesy of LVMH

He noted a second Tony Parker Adéquat Academy is slated to open in Saint-Ouen some time after the summer Olympics in Paris in 2024. These schools, and LVMH’s Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, “are all about passion and provide real-world laboratories to define new ways to support young people and help them pursue life plans,” he added.

The recruitment events — also broadcast and replayed online — are to include live demonstrations by tutors and apprentices, and coaching sessions in CV writing and interview preparation courtesy of LVMH executives.

New this year are training programs in customer experience designed specifically for people with disabilities, and another focused on distance selling skills.