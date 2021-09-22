Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

LVMH to Increase Youth Hires by 20% to Counter Pandemic Impact

The luxury conglomerate has pledged to hire 25,000 people under 30 by the end of 2022.

Chantal Gaemperle
Chantal Gaemperle heads human resources at LVMH. Courtesy of LVMH/Christophe Beauregard

PARIS LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has pledged to hire 25,000 people under age 30 by the end of 2022 to help counter both youth unemployment, which has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a dearth of specialized workers in the luxury sector.

Chantal Gaemperle, group executive vice president, human resources and synergies, outlined the proposal at a press conference held at the luxury conglomerate’s headquarters in Paris on Wednesday, noting that it represented an increase of 20 percent in the company’s hiring intentions for that particular demographic.

“The pandemic has disproportionately hit minorities, and in particular young people, on the financial and psychological front, and in terms of employability,” she said.

The group plans to reinforce its “Craft the Future” action plan, aimed at young people, with a series of initiatives designed to highlight the 280 professions it has identified within its ranks. In France alone, it aims to bring on 5,000 interns or apprentices, and 2,500 employees on a permanent contract.

Related Galleries

In a report earlier this year, French luxury goods trade association Comité Colbert said the industry was struggling to recruit, pointing in particular to a shortage of leather goods workers. It said LVMH invests up to 120 million euros a year in training programs, all professions combined.

The group’s latest initiative is “Inside LVMH,” a free online learning platform aimed at students from partner schools, interns, apprentices and young LVMH employees. Some 16,000 people signed up for its pilot program, with 3,000 obtaining a certificate after completing the training module. The top 400 will receive special mentoring.

Anne Laure Despeaux, employer branding director at LVMH, said the idea was to cast a wide net in a bid to identify potential candidates for its lesser-known vacancies.

“When you think of LVMH, you generally think of our beautiful houses and products, so people tend to see themselves in marketing and communications, but it’s important to note we also have open positions in production, supply chain, IT, even in human resources,” she said.

“There is no barrier to entering the platform and signing up for the certificate. Anyone can join, and then we evaluate their willingness to learn, to see it through, to delve into our universe. That’s crucial for our group, and for our diversity and inclusion efforts,” Despeaux added.

LVMH also plans to ramp up the intake at its Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, which has trained some 1,400 people in France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan since it was founded in 2014. This year, 339 apprentices will join the program, run in partnership with leading schools, up from 150 in 2019.

LVMH hires 80 percent of the graduates, but is encountering the same issues as other luxury houses seeking to recruit specialized workers, in particular craftspeople. Gaemperle said the group was reaching out to students as young as 12 or 13 in the hopes of encouraging them to pursue jobs that are traditionally undervalued in France.

“The numbers are quite worrying because there is a shortage of talent in general on the market,” she said. “It’s incredible, because there are people looking for work, and we have enormous difficulties recruiting in sectors such as retail, hospitality and leather goods, so it’s a question of survival.”

SEE ALSO: 

LVMH Leaders Sign Pact to Protect and Recognize Specialized Skills

LVMH Turns Vocational Fair Into Monthlong Digital Event

LVMH Creates Employee Support Fund, Starting With 30 Million Euros

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

LVMH Pledges to Increase Youth Hires

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad