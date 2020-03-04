MILAN — Spanish fashion brand Mango has promoted Toni Ruiz as chief executive officer. He has been with the company since 2015, most recently as general manager. Before that, he was its chief financial officer, a position he took on in February 2018. Mango’s cfo now is Josep Barberà.

A University of Barcelona and IESE Business School graduate, Ruiz joined Mango from Leroy Merlin, part of the Adeo group, where he held the roles of financial officer for Spain and director of global planning and control.