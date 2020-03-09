MILAN — Marcolin Group‘s board of directors and its current chief executive officer and general manager Massimo Renon have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the Longarone, Italy-based eyewear company said Monday.

Effective from April 14, Renon will exit the firm he first joined in 2017 as worldwide commercial general manager. As reported, after 10 months he was promoted to helm the company, succeeding Giovanni Zoppas, who was appointed executive vice chairman of the eyewear-maker and ceo of Thélios, the joint venture between Marcolin and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.