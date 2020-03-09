The coronavirus has spread to over 80 nations, including the U.S., Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, since the outbreak began and its impact is being felt across myriad industries.
The virus, which has affected roughly 101,300 people and caused 3,451 deaths is now the cause of a number of other cancellations and postponements in other industries, including tech conferences and music festivals. These cancellations have led many to speculate what major event the virus will affect next.
