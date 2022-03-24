Marisa Schiestl-Swarovski Named Chair of Swarovski Foundation

LONDON — The Swarovski Foundation, which was founded by Nadja Swarovski, has named Marisa Schiestl-Swarovski as chair of its board of trustees.

She succeeds Nadja Swarovski, who had served as chair since the inception of the foundation in 2013.

Schiestl-Swarovski is a fifth-generation member of the Swarovski family and joined the Swarovski Foundation board of trustees in August 2018. She studied International Business in Vienna and New York before completing a master’s degree from the University of Applied Arts in Vienna.

Her professional career began with organizing large cultural events for the city of Vienna and during her master’s degree, she realized several projects for cultural institutions across Austria.

In 2010, she founded the Swarovski Family Council, which aims to foster bonds between members of the Swarovski family. She also acts as chair of the shareholders of the Swarovski group.

The company said that with her “wealth of knowledge and expertise within the nonprofit sector, Schiestl-Swarovski will be instrumental in strengthening the Swarovski Foundation’s impact and strategic development in the future.”

Schiestl-Swarovski said she was deeply grateful to the founder, “my cousin Nadja Swarovski for her vision, dedication and leadership over the past years. Since 2018, I have had the opportunity to serve as a trustee for this meaningful organization, which provides support to others and to a cause greater than oneself.

“Being part of the Swarovski Foundation fills me with deep gratitude. I look forward to supporting and expanding the Swarovski Foundation’s efforts and continuing the tremendous momentum of creating positive impact with charity organizations worldwide.”

Established in 2013, the Swarovski Foundation says its aim is to achieve “a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable society” by supporting charitable initiatives and organizations that “foster culture and creativity, promote human empowerment, and preserve the environment.”

The foundation funds educational charities and institutions working across fashion, jewelry and design; promotes gender equality by working with organizations that empower young people; addresses the challenges facing women worldwide; and supports organizations that promote the conservation, protection and improvement of wildlife and the natural world.

The board is made up of Swarovski family members and international experts across a variety of fields. The foundation said it has reached 1.4 million people through partnerships with more than 60 organizations across 49 countries since inception.

Luisa D. Delgado, chair of the board of directors of Swarovski International Holding, said that Schiestl-Swarovski’s “commitment and broad experience will enable her to play a vital role in its future as the new chair. We look forward to the board of trustees continuing to create positive impact through the Swarovski Foundation as part of an important sustainability commitment of Swarovski.”

As reported, Nadja Swarovski stepped down as executive board member and exited Swarovski as of Dec. 31. She also quit day-to-day operations of the foundation, and holds the title of chair emeritus.

The changes came nearly two years after Swarovski left her longstanding brand and marketing role at Swarovski as part of a corporate and management reshuffle that also involved a slew of layoffs.