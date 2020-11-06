Lingerie e-tailer Cuup has tapped Vogue writer Marjon Carlos to lead the brand’s online editorial content.

The former senior fashion writer at Vogue now leads Cuup’s editorial team, focusing on the start-up’s editorial strategy and content for the “BodyTalk” vertical, Cuup’s weekly blog. Carlos has been tasked with growing BodyTalk, which features women and the relationships they have with their bodies, into a multimedia platform.

“Cuup is such a disruptor in the lingerie industry, which itself is going through a massive shift,” said Carlos, who is based in New York City. “Who doesn’t have a bra horror story? Who doesn’t have a complex relationship with their body? I love that the brand is attempting to correct that through authentic storytelling, femme-centered narratives and boundary-pushing technology.

“With Cuup, there was such a rich and rare opportunity to show up honestly and share my fashion background, visual language and perspective on gender and race to every project,” Carlos continued. “It felt so natural to take this leap.”

Carlos’ résumé includes her stint at Vogue, where she wrote about the intersection of style and culture, as well as a stop at Fusion, where she worked as a style reporter, and as the founding arts-and-culture editor at Saint Heron. Her work can also be found in Elle, Vanity Fair, Refinery29, Essence and WSJ magazine, among other publications, and she is the host of IGTV talk show “Your Favorite Auntie.”



“With over a decade of dynamic editorial experience and degrees in gender and African-American studies, Marjon brings a critical background in intersectional feminism and cultural studies to our growing platform,” said Abby Morgan, Cuup cofounder and chief marketing officer. “She has been a friend of the brand for a year and we couldn’t be more elated to have her.”

Cuup was founded in November 2018 by Morgan, along with Kearnon O’Molony, Lauren Caris Cohan and Chrisden Ferrari. The lingerie brand’s rapid growth includes an $11 million investment earlier this year, bringing total funding to $15 million. The firm was also one of the first lingerie brands to offer virtual bra fitting, even pre-pandemic.