×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Blackpink Effect: How K-pop’s Biggest Girl Group Has Taken Luxury Fashion By Storm

Fashion

Ralph Lauren to Hold First West Coast Runway Show

Fashion

Japanese Couturier Hanae Mori Dies at 96

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot Locker

The beauty veteran is taking on a different kind of retail in the hot sneaker market.

Mary N. Dillon
Mary N. Dillon Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Mary Dillon is making the leap from beauty to sneakers. 

The former Ulta Beauty chief has been named president and chief executive officer of Foot Locker Inc. starting next month. 

Investors, hopeful that Dillon can work some of the magic she used to build Ulta into a beauty leader, sent shares of Foot Locker up 23.8 percent to $39.60 in premarket trading on Wall Street.

She takes the reins from Richard Johnson, who will stay on as executive chairman through the end of January, when Dona Young will become non-executive chair. 

Dillon called Foot Locker “iconic” and said the company “possesses a strong set of values and focus on the customer experience as well as tremendous growth opportunities. 

“It is clear how Foot Locker sits at the heart of the global sport and sneaker community,” she said. “I look forward to working closely with Dick to ensure a smooth transition, and to partnering with the board, leadership team and nearly 50,000 team members around the world to build on Foot Locker’s strong foundation and help shape the company’s future.”

Related Galleries

Johnson is capping a three-decade career at Foot Locker, which he has led as CEO since 2014, growing the business from $7 billion that year to $9 billion in 2021.

The outgoing CEO said: “It has been a privilege and an honor to lead Foot Locker and work alongside the best team in retail for nearly 30 years. Together, we have built a broad house of brands and banners fueled by a shared passion for the global sneaker community. We have turned a brick-and-mortar company into an interactive retail community poised for long-term growth in the digital era. The board and I have worked closely together on a thoughtful succession plan, and with a strong foundation in place and ongoing momentum against our strategic objectives, we believe now is the right time to complete the CEO transition. We are confident that Mary is the ideal person to serve as Foot Locker’s next CEO and lead the company forward. Mary has established a remarkable track record in the retail industry, and she brings an incredible mix of talent, experience and commitment to take Foot Locker to the next level.”

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Hot Summer Bags

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Mary Dillon Named CEO of Foot

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad