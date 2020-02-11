By  on February 11, 2020

LONDON – Matchesfashion.com has a new chief executive officer, Ajay Kavan.

Formerly of Amazon, Kavan succeeds Ulric Jerome, who exited the retailer last August, two years after the business was acquired by Apax Investments for nearly $1 billion following a bidding frenzy by a number of private equity investors, including Permira and KKR.

