LONDON — Matchesfashion has announced two executive appointments, naming Sean Glithero as its new chief financial officer and Jason Weston as chief operating officer.

Glithero, who will be joining the retailer at the end of the month, previously held coo positions at the British automotive marketplace Auto Traders Group and the global loans platform Funding Circle Holdings, where he spearheaded both companies’ public listings.

“Matches is a business with strong foundations, operating in a growing market that’s benefiting from increasing online penetration. The company has a unique capacity to inspire luxury customers in the digital age, and I look forward to readying the business for long-term growth,” said Glithero.

Weston joins from Amazon, where he held various leadership roles, overseeing special projects in Europe and the giant’s Prime Now one-hour deliveries. He has also served as coo of the online marketplace Notonthehighstreet.com, which helps small creative businesses expand their online exposure.

“During lockdown, I’ve been impressed by the business’s ability to remain fully operational, continuing to supply its 100 million global customers. I look forward to playing my part in the growing and scaling of this resilient and innovative company,” said Weston.

The new appointments follow the arrival of Ajay Kavan, also a former Amazon exec, who joined the retailer as chief executive officer earlier this year.