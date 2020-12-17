LONDON – Matchesfashion has promoted Natalie Kingham to the newly-created role of global fashion officer.

Kingham has been at Matches for a decade, first as international women’s wear buyer and then as fashion and buying director.

During her career at the retailer, she has nurtured young designers, and earlier this year drove the launch of The Innovators program, which offers young designers a package of practical support including mentorship, preferential business terms and global marketing.

She has also expanded the retailer’s categories and edits to include homeware and lifestyle, holidays and fine jewelry.

In her new role, Kingham “will define and lead the fashion point of view for Matchesfashion to inspire deeper relationships with the world’s most discerning luxury customers,” the company said.

Kingham added: “Throughout 2020 we have seen how our customers’ lifestyles have adapted to a changing world. As we move into 2021, I am looking forward to evolving Matchesfashion’s proposition, and continuing to showcase an innovative curation of designer talent.”

Kingham will report to Elizabeth von der Goltz, who has been named chief commercial officer, and who joins the company in February, from Net-a-porter.