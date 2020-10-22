PARIS — Lacoste-owner Maus Frères has named Thierry Guibert chief executive officer, replacing Didier Maus who has held the position for nearly three decades.

“I am convinced that his experience and his achievements will be major assets enabling Maus Frères SA to continue to develop and consolidate its leading position,” said Maus, noting he has worked with Guibert, who is ceo of Lacoste, for six years.

The appointment will be effective on Jan. 18 of next year.

The privately owned Swiss retail group last year acquired contemporary French fashion label The Kooples and also owns Aigle, Devanlay, Gant and Tecnifibre. In Switzerland, it operates labels Manor and Jumbo.

The group said that the international division, which has been managed by Guibert since 2015, accounts for the majority of group sales and profits, generating 3.2 billion euros in sales last year.

The international labels have grown over 40 percent over the last five years, allowing it to self finance development, it added.

Guibert, who started his career at KPMG, gained retail experience at the French book and technology chain Fnac Group and furniture chain Conforama.

At Lacoste, Guibert has repositioned the brand, expanding footwear and accessories while focusing on full-price sales. He has also overhauled distribution networks, especially in the U.S., its largest market, closing hundreds of stores and reducing its presence in outlet malls.

Maus, who has run the group for 28 years, will stay on as chairman of the board of directors.