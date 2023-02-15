×
Mercedes Abramo Transitions to New Role at Cartier International, New U.S. CEO Named

The C-suite shift sees Abramo, president and chief executive officer of Cartier North America, join Cartier International as deputy chief commercial officer and Walter Bolognino take her role.

MERCEDES ABRAMO
Mercedes Abramo joins Cartier International. Patrick MacLeod

Mercedes Abramo, president and chief executive officer of Cartier North America, will be joining Cartier International as deputy chief commercial officer, effective March 1.

Abramo was appointed president and CEO of Cartier North America in June 2014. She is the first female and the first American to hold this position in North America. With her latest promotion, Abramo will become a permanent member of Cartier International’s executive committee.

She is being succeeded as Cartier North America CEO by Walter Bolognino, formerly president and CEO of Bulgari Japan. He held that role for more than five years.

In her new role Abramo will be responsible for guiding Cartier regions around the world in defining and implementing their respective strategies, as well as overseeing the jewelry brand’s global commercial performance, network development and pricing strategies.

Abramo will be based in Geneva, Switzerland, and as deputy chief commercial officer will report to Renaud Litré, group chief of platforms officer and senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Cartier International. As a member of the executive committee, she will report to Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International.

Cartier plans to reveal its next president and CEO of North America in the coming weeks.

Abramo has long experience in luxury jewelry, working at the Fifth Avenue flagship of Tiffany & Co. for five years, before joining Cartier in June 2008 as director of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue mansion. During her tenure as CEO of North America, she has overseen two major renovations of the Fifth Avenue store, the most recent being unveiled last August to feature a lighter, more accessible design mirrored in the brand’s other global flagships.

