MF Brands Group Names Carole de Montgolfier Chief Sustainability Officer

PARIS – MF Brands Group has named Carole de Montgolfier to the new position of chief sustainability officer to lead overall corporate social responsibility strategy.

The seasoned CSR executive will be responsible for overseeing sustainability goals at a group level, as well as coordinate between the company’s brands including Aigle, Gant, Lacoste, Tecnifibre and The Kooples.

“We are delighted to welcome Carole de Montgolfier to the group. With her dual expertise in finance and CSR, we will be able to rely on her rigor and skills to deploy our social and environmental strategy. Her arrival is a testament to our commitment and the pioneering role MF Brands is taking in its industry to make it ever more responsible and to foster a desirable future,” said MF Brands Group chief executive officer Thierry Guibert.

De Montgolfier will report to deputy CEO Alexandre Nodale, and represent the company on international fashion industry groups.

The executive joins MF Brands group after a two-year tenure at the FashionCube Group, parent company of French brands Brice, Jules and BZB, among others. She previously spent decades at Carrefour Group, working her way up to CSR project manager for the world’s eighth-largest retailer.

In 2019, Maus Frères International became MF Brands Group in an effort to overhaul its brand identity. Since then it’s gone through a series of executive changes. Most recently Catherine Spindler was appointed deputy CEO at Lacoste.

Prior to that, outerwear specialist Aigle appointed Valérie Dassier as CEO just as it joined the Paris Fashion Week official calendar under a new design team, and set a target to reduce its carbon impact by 46 percent by 2030.

Marie Schott took over the CEO position at The Kooples in 2021. The brand recently opened a new flagship on Paris Avenue des Champs-Élysées and launched a new art prize.