×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

MF Brands Group Names Carole de Montgolfier Chief Sustainability Officer


The executive will oversee group strategy and coordinate between Aigle, Lacoste and The Kooples.

MF Brands Group Sustainability Aigle Lacoste The Kooples
Carole de Montgolfier. Courtesy MF Brands Group

PARIS – MF Brands Group has named Carole de Montgolfier to the new position of chief sustainability officer to lead overall corporate social responsibility strategy.

The seasoned CSR executive will be responsible for overseeing sustainability goals at a group level, as well as coordinate between the company’s brands including Aigle, Gant, Lacoste, Tecnifibre and The Kooples.

“We are delighted to welcome Carole de Montgolfier to the group. With her dual expertise in finance and CSR, we will be able to rely on her rigor and skills to deploy our social and environmental strategy. Her arrival is a testament to our commitment and the pioneering role MF Brands is taking in its industry to make it ever more responsible and to foster a desirable future,” said MF Brands Group chief executive officer Thierry Guibert.

Related Galleries

De Montgolfier will report to deputy CEO Alexandre Nodale, and represent the company on international fashion industry groups.

The executive joins MF Brands group after a two-year tenure at the FashionCube Group, parent company of French brands Brice, Jules and BZB, among others. She previously spent decades at Carrefour Group, working her way up to CSR project manager for the world’s eighth-largest retailer.

In 2019, Maus Frères International became MF Brands Group in an effort to overhaul its brand identity. Since then it’s gone through a series of executive changes. Most recently Catherine Spindler was appointed deputy CEO at Lacoste.

Prior to that, outerwear specialist Aigle appointed Valérie Dassier as CEO just as it joined the Paris Fashion Week official calendar under a new design team, and set a target to reduce its carbon impact by 46 percent by 2030.

Marie Schott took over the CEO position at The Kooples in 2021. The brand recently opened a new flagship on Paris Avenue des Champs-Élysées and launched a new art prize.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Hot Summer Bags

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lacoste Parent MF Brands Group Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad