Anne-Laure Couplet Is The Kooples’ New CEO

PARIS — MF Brands Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anne-Laure Couplet as chief executive officers of The Kooples to succeed Marie Schott, who has exited the group.

The incoming executive will be tasked with continuing the French and international development of the label, owned by the Swiss fashion group since 2019. It recently opened a flagship store on the Champs-Elysées in October and put in place an art prize.

MF Brands Group CEO Thierry Guibert praised Couplet’s “leadership qualities, understanding of the products and organisational skills will be essential in raising the desirability and performance of the brand.”

A veteran of the retail and fashion industries who began her career in 1998 at French label Armor Lux, Couplet most recently served a two and a half year-stint as CEO of Paule Ka, after occupying the same position at menswear brand Burton of London for four years.

Prior to that, she was brand vice president for home decoration chain Maisons du Monde and occupied various management positions at accessible fashion label Jennyfer, supermarket group Système U and Daniel Hechter.

According to French magazine Challenges, Schott’s departure comes on the heels of creative director Capucine Safyurtlu, who is said to have exited the brand in late March. A spokesperson for MF Brands Group, which also owns Lacoste, Gant and outdoor specialists Aigle, confirmed their departures.

Schott and Safyurtlu had arrived respectively in February and July 2021, working on a revamp of the French label founded by brothers Alexandre, Raphaël and Laurent Elicha. Their next moves could not be immediately learned.