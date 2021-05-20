LONDON — Michael Kors has appointed Robin Gendron as its new president for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Gendron, who will take up the new role as of June 1, was the company’s senior vice president, looking over retail, e-commerce and operations for the EMEA region. He has been working with Kors for over 15 years, holding a series of sales and merchandising positions across the company’s Montreal, U.S. and London offices.