LONDON — Michael Kors has appointed Robin Gendron as its new president for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Gendron, who will take up the new role as of June 1, was the company’s senior vice president, looking over retail, e-commerce and operations for the EMEA region. He has been working with Kors for over 15 years, holding a series of sales and merchandising positions across the company’s Montreal, U.S. and London offices.
He will report directly to Capri Holdings chairman and chief executive officer John Idol.
“Robin has deep roots in the Michael Kors brand and has proven himself to be a strong leader and innovative thinker as the company has grown exponentially over the past 15 years. He has an exceptional breadth of knowledge of all aspects of the business, from sales, retail and merchandising to e-commerce and operations. He is the ideal choice to lead Michael Kors EMEA into the future,” said Idol.
The brand, which recently celebrated 40 years in business with a show on Broadway, has also recently appointed former Jimmy Choo executive Tanya Golesic its new president of women’s.