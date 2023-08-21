Misfits Names Darroll Jenkins Senior Vice President of Merchandise and Consumer Products 

Misfits Gaming Group is further establishing a link with the fashion world with a new appointment.

The entertainment company known for its gaming and esports has named Darroll Jenkins senior vice president of merchandise and consumer products. Jenkins previously worked at the Los Angeles Clippers as head of merchandise and was formerly the director of planning at Skims, where he led the brand’s e-commerce launch and oversaw planning and brand development.

At Misfits, Jenkins is tasked with fostering connections between the company and the fashion world. He will oversee merchandise launches, including the upcoming introduction of Misfits’ end-to-end merchandise service for creators.

“Collaborating with a team of experts, our aim is to forge genuine brands and develop products with boundless potential,” Jenkins said about the merchandise service.

Jenkins’ role is to further connect Misfits with Gen Z fans through collaborations with fashion labels and consumer packaged-goods brands for projects across fashion, beauty, toys, collectibles and food.

“Darroll combines extensive expertise in retail merchandising with a broader sensibility of direct-to-consumer trends,” said Lagen Nash, the chief commercial officer of Misfits. “We’re thrilled he has joined the organization to help shepherd a creator-friendly, disruptive strategy that embraces our fans while ushering in a new audience to champion the Misfits brand. We’re excited to pave the way for Misfits in the fashion realm, bridging the worlds of fashion, sports and entertainment for our dedicated fans, creators and communities.”