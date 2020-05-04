MILAN — The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped Missoni’s efforts to strengthen its management structure as the Italian fashion company said Monday it has tapped Livio Proli as chief executive officer.

Proli is a veteran of the Giorgio Armani Group, where he held the posts of general manager and managing director. He was also president and ceo of GA Retail Srl and GA Operations SpA, as well as of president of the Olimpia Basket Milano team, which is owned by Giorgio Armani. Proli exited the fashion group and the sports team last year.

“I am sure that Livio Proli, with his talent and wealth of experience, will be able to enhance Missoni’s potential and steer its team with the right leadership, ensuring the necessary evolution in the present challenging context,” said chairman and creative director Angela Missoni. “I look forward to starting our collaboration and to facing up together to our future ambitious projects.”

The brand’s general director Emilio Carbonera Giani has exited the company. Missoni did not have a ceo before the arrival of Proli.

Maurizio Tamagnini, ceo of FSI, the Italian fund that took a 41.2 percent stake in Missoni in 2018, said he was “particularly happy” with Proli’s arrival. “His great experience in Made in Italy luxury will be crucial to the development of an iconic fashion brand like Missoni. FSI believes that in the post-pandemic recovery Missoni will be able to express its uniqueness at its best, and Livio Proli will be the engine of its expansion.”

Michele Norsa, industrial partner of FSI and vice chairman of the brand, touted Proli’s “experience and knowledge of the sector. He has great energy and believes in the project. He is used to managing complex situations. This is a good signal at this difficult moment globally.”

The company’s headquarters and production plant in Sumirago, near Varese and about a one-hour’s drive from Milan, have reopened as Italy’s lockdown is being gradually lifted starting May 4. But smart working is still encouraged whenever possible, as at the Milan offices.

In October, Antonio Moltoni joined the company as ceo of Missoni USA, also a new position.

Missoni has been building its organization and store count. As reported, bolstering its presence in the U.S. market, the company in November opened a boutique at the Bal Harbour Shops in Bal Harbour, Fla., which followed the opening of a new flagship on Madison Avenue in New York last fall. The 3,800-square-foot store at 676 Madison Avenue on 61st Street, replaces an older store at 1009 Madison Avenue at 78th Street that closed when the new location was completed.

Missoni has been expanding its product offer. In December, it signed a global licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of watches with Timex Group. The first styles under the new deal are expected to bow for fall 2020. This followed a renewable five-year licensing agreement with Safilo Group for the production and distribution of prescription eyewear and sunglass collections for Missoni and M Missoni.

The company has also been revamping the M Missoni brand, internalizing production, while the creative direction is now being overseen by Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Angela’s daughter, who presented her first collection in September last year.