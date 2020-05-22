Moose Knuckles is adding to its leadership team.

The men’s and women’s apparel and outerwear brand has named Robert Zeidel chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Moose Knuckles co-owners and co-chief executive officers Noah Stern and Ayal Twik said of Zeidel in a joint statement, “His undeniable expertise in the luxury fashion industry and in building world-class financial organizations will be a strong asset as we lead the brand into the future.”

Most recently, Zeidel was cfo and chief operating officer at Canadian department store Holt Renfrew. He’s also held similar positions at fashion brand Joe Fresh and Pro Hockey Life, a sporting goods retailer.

At Moose Knuckles, Zeidel’s day-to-day tasks include overseeing finances, implementing new technology and refining the company’s growth strategies.

“I’m also looking to build upon the exceptional culture that exists; to empower our team to take risks, be forward thinking and focus on what the customer really wants today and tomorrow,” Zeidel said. “Moose Knuckles is an incredibly edgy brand. I’ve seen the positive customer response to the brand in luxury environments and believe there’s an enormous opportunity to build upon that to significantly grow Moose Knuckles’ global footprint.”

Zeidel’s appointment is just one in a string of recent arrivals to Moose Knuckles’ c-suite. In the last six months, the Montreal-based company has added a new executive vice president for direct-to-consumer, vice president of IT and project management, creative director and “director of giving a f–k” to lead sustainable and charitable initiatives.

Zeidel and Twik bought Moose Knuckles in 2009. (It was previously a wholesale business.) Today, it sells globally through its e-commerce business and a variety of wholesale partners, such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Harrods in London and Neiman Marcus, in addition to a number of independent boutiques.

Moose Knuckles also has stores in Toronto, Montreal and Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. (The New York City shop has been closed since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.)

The brand is known for selling fashion parkas with price tags of $900 and up and $240 baseball caps with gold-plated logos.

Stern told WWD last November that the company’s annual revenues are between $350 million and $450 million. That same month, he said the company had plans to open about 50 more stores globally, in places such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul, as well as a few more Canada and U.S.-based locations.