By  on February 7, 2020

Moynat — one of Bernard Arnault’s smaller, under-the-radar brands — has recruited a new chief executive officer from within LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, WWD has learned.

Lisa Attia, senior vice president, merchandising and image for the Europe and Middle East regions at Sephora, is to take up the management helm effective March 1 and report to Sidney Toledano, chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group and chairman of Moynat.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers