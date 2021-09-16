Skip to main content
MSGM Has a New CEO

MSGM has named former Stella McCartney EMEA president as its new CEO.

MSGM CEO Veronica Bertozzi
MSGM CEO Veronica Bertozzi Courtesy of MSGM

MILAN – MSGM has tapped Veronica Bertozzi as its new chief executive officer.

The Italian manager joins from Stella McCartney, where she spent 14 years in several roles. Most recently, she served the British brand as EMEA president.

She called MSGM “a brand with huge potential and it has demonstrated it has a distinctive identity, as well as a unique DNA, asserting that “the future of fashion is in the hands of the new generations and MSGM is as good at talking to them as few other competitors, covering a key segment of the market.”

The appointment of Bertozzi, who succeeds Roberta Benaglia, CEO of Style Capital, the investment fund that controls 32 percent of MSGM, is in line with MSGM’s new change of strategy. Starting with the women’s spring 2022 season, the brand is bringing its commercial division in-house. Previously, MSGM men’s and women’s collections were distributed by Milan-based showroom Riccardo Grassi.

Related Galleries

“I’m glad that MSGM can now count on the expertise of Veronica Bertozzi, a very competent manager with a great knowledge of the sector,” Benaglia said. “MSGM is a brand with huge growth potential that the new management will be able to capitalize.”

According to the company, next year, MSGM will inaugurate new headquarters that will also feature a global commercial showroom, where teams in charge of different markets will wholesale the brand’s collections, including the Fantastic Green sustainable line. This will be  boosted by teaming up with new designers and Made in Italy suppliers in order to develop a range of signature hero products.

Accessories will also play a strategic role in the further development of the company, which currently counts Europe, as well as China, Japan and Korea, as its main markets. MSGM expects to close 2021 with revenues in line with the figures of 2019.

MSGM was founded in 2009 by creative director Massimo Giorgetti, who retains a minority share. While Style Capitals holds a 32 percent share, Giorgetti’s longtime manufacturing partner Manifattura Paoloni controls a 49 percent share.

ad