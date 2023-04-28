EXCLUSIVE: The Mugler Fashion House Has a New Managing Director

PARIS – The Mugler fashion house is about to welcome a new managing director — from inside the brand, WWD has learned.

Adrian Corsin, who has served as director of business acceleration at Mugler fashion since last year, is succeeding Pascal Conte-Jodra, who recently exited the house.

“By mutual agreement with Pascal Conte-Jodra, we have decided to put an end to our collaboration. Pascal wanted to pursue other professional projects outside the group,” confirmed a L’Oréal spokesperson contacted by WWD.

Corsin begins in his new role on Tuesday.

He joins the house at a vibrant moment as it gears up for the May 11 launch of its collaboration with Swedish fashion giant H&M. The Mugler H&M collection, priced from $49.99 to $749, will be available online and in 120 stores globally.

The brand has been gaining heat in recent years due to fierce collections, fashion films and see now, buy now runway spectacles by Casey Cadwallader, who has been creative director at Mugler since 2017.

Corsin will report to Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum, global president of Mugler fashion and fragrances at L’Oréal, which owns the brand.

As director of business acceleration at Mugler fashion, Corsin spearheaded category expansion, collaboration and business transformation.

The executive joined Mugler after five-and-a-half years at Parfums Christian Dior, where he oversaw numerous makeup categories prior to being named international marketing director in 2020.

A Canadian national, Corsin began working in the beauty industry at L’Oréal in Montreal before moving to Paris in 2011. He studied at Schulich School of Business in Toronto.

Conte-Jodra’s next move could not immediately be learned. He joined Mugler fashion in 2018 from Wellness Wave, according to his LinkedIn profile. Conte-Jodra’s resume also includes stints at Marc Jacobs International, Carolina Herrera and Hermès International.