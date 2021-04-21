LONDON — Mytheresa has named Heather Kaminetsky president North America, and she will take up her role on June 1.

Kaminetsky has worked with companies including Net-a-porter, Borderfree and Barneys New York, and was most recently chief brand officer of the direct-to-consumer start-up M.Gemi. She will be responsible for all Mytheresa customer-facing activities in the region, including personal shopping, communication and affiliate marketing.

Mytheresa said the set-up of a fully dedicated customer-facing team in North America “is a logical next step in an aggressive expansion strategy to increase brand awareness and market share both in the U.S. and Canada.”

Mytheresa listed on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year, and has been looking to build further momentum in the region.

In the first six months of fiscal 2021, Mytheresa said the U.S. generated 11.5 percent of total net revenues compared to 10.5 percent in the corresponding period last year.

Michael Kliger, chief executive officer of Mytheresa, said “it is a game-changer for us to have a dedicated local team to make more consumers aware of our unique value proposition and to deliver the first-class shopping experience that our customers expect.

“Heather has proven in the past that she can scale brand awareness and a customer base for companies such as Net-a-porter and Barneys New York, thus we are extremely delighted to welcome her as the new president of Mytheresa North America. This marks another milestone for Mytheresa in our ambition to become the leading curated platform in luxury fashion.”

Kaminetsky said she was “exhilarated by the strong business and brand positioning that Mytheresa has built in the past years, and I look forward to significantly scaling the market share and presence over the next years.”

As part of its growth strategy in the region, the digital luxury fashion platform recently launched a brand awareness campaign emphasizing Mytheresa’s market positioning.