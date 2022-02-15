Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2022

Fashion

Manny Chirico Invests in Tommy John, Joins Board

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Plans to Show His Fall 2022 Collections in March

Nanushka Parent Company Vanguards Appoints Chief Brand Officer

Christopher Morency, former editorial director at Highsnobiety will now lead the global brand strategy at Nanushka, Sunnei, and Aeron.

Christopher Morency
Christopher Morency Jonathan Daniel Pryce/Courtesy

LONDON — Vanguards, the Hungarian parent company of fashion labels Nanushka, Sunnei and Aeron, has tapped luxury consultant and former editorial director of Highsnobiety Christopher Morency as its chief brand officer.

In his new role, based between London and Budapest, Morency will be responsible for leading the global brand strategy in the group, as well as identifying new investment opportunities.

“Together with the great team at Vanguards, I set out to challenge that notion and support founders in overcoming these growing pains and with them carefully expanding their brand universes beyond clothes alone,” Morency said in a statement sent to WWD.

Morency holds a bachelor’s degree in International Media from Breda University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands. Prior to working his way up at the street culture site Highsnobiety, Morency held positions at Vice Media and Fantastic Men.

Founded in 2020 by Peter Baldaszti, chief executive office and co-owner of Nanushka, Vanguards took a majority stake in the Budapest-based womenswear label Aeron and Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo’s Milanese brand Sunnei the same year, as it aspires to become a new player in the competitive designer fashion sector.

Baldaszti believes that Morency “is the next in line to bring a unique skill set to our group.”

“He has a thorough understanding of how customers become a community and how cultural capital is the next scarce resource. I believe he will enable our brands to think and act like media brands,” he added.

Last year, the company bulked up its leadership team by hiring fashion director and brand consultant Candice Fragis as group fashion strategist, and appointing Sarah Scalisi-Walsh to lead global wholesale.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad